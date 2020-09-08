NZD/USD is easing back from yearly highs (0.6789) as the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) considers its next steps to support the economy. The upcoming monetary policy meeting is on 22nd …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- Equity markets tumble further. NZD falls over -1% with the risk-off backdrop. GBP remains under pressure on Brexit concerns - September 8, 2020
- NZD/USD: RBNZ Stimulus Talk Keeps Pressure on Pair - September 8, 2020
- FxWirePro : GBP/NZD close to 1-1/2 month low as no deal brexit fears grow - September 8, 2020