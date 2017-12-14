The NZD/USD pair stalled its overnight retreat and caught a fresh bid-wave in early Asia, now looking to regain 0.70 handle amid resurgent USD supply across the board. NZD/USD: 100-DMA of 0.7053 back on sight? The spot resumed its ongoing bullish momentum …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD re-takes 0.7000 on NZ FinMin comments, weaker DXY - December 14, 2017
- FOMC brings no surprises but USD suffers sharp sell-off. AUD and NZD best performers, UK Government defeated in Brexit vote. - December 14, 2017
- NZD gains on euro as stimulus pledged - December 14, 2017