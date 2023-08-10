NZD/USD began the Asian session on a positive note gaining 0.01% after Thursday’s session was characterized by a soft US inflation report that favored the Greenback, despite CPI being lower than …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD reacts to US CPI data, await US PPI and next week’s RBNZ meeting - August 10, 2023
- Trilogy International Partners Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results - August 10, 2023
- NZD/AUD drifts down and NZD/EUR falls to fresh three-year low - August 10, 2023