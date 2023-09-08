As Wall Street opens positive, NZD/USD rises 0.57% to 0.5907, partially offsetting fears of a global economic slowdown. US Dollar softens after hitting a six-month high, providing a tailwind for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rebounds amid upbeat market mood, eyes weekly losses - September 8, 2023
- How to watch Rugby World Cup: live stream RWC 2023 online - September 8, 2023
- Convert New Zealand Dollar To Qatari Rial - September 8, 2023