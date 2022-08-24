NZD/USD rebounds toward 0.6200 as USD loses momentum

The NZD/USD again rebounded from near 0.6150 and climbed to 0.6200, trimming daily losses. A decline of the US dollar across the board boosted the pair. The greenback weakened around the London fix, …
