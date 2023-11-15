The New Zealand Dollar (NZD) climbs 0.36% against the US Dollar (USD), with buyers reclaiming the 0.6000 figure on Wednesday, courtesy of mixed data in the United States (US). The pair traveled from …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD reclaims 0.6000 as US data fuels dovish Fed speculation - November 15, 2023
- FxWirePro : GBP/NZD slips to hit one-week low with plenty more downside potential - November 15, 2023
- Japanese Yen (JPY) to New Zealand Dollar (NZD) exchange rate history - November 15, 2023