NZD/USD has stepped above 0.6100 despite a weaken open ahead of US CPI data. A mixed performance is expected from the kiwi GDP data this week. The DXY will remain on the tenterhooks ahead of the US …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD reclaims 0.6100 after a shaky open, US Inflation buzz - September 11, 2022
- Rapid shift in the oil price will pull down US inflation and the US dollar - September 11, 2022
- NZD/CHF Historical Data - September 11, 2022