The US Dollar (USD) retreats from a six-week high touched on Wednesday amid a modest downtick in the US Treasury bond yields and turns out to be a key factor lending some support to the NZD/USD pair.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD could slip back to the 0.6220 region – UOB - February 16, 2023
- NZD/USD reclaims 0.6300 mark amid modest USD weakness, upside seems limited - February 16, 2023
- NZD/USD: Correction is nearing completion, followed by an impulse growth - February 16, 2023