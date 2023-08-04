NZD/USD jumped above the 0.6100 threshold but is poised to close a third consecutive weekly loss. Headline NFPs came in lower than expected, while wages increased in July. The focus is set on next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD recovers following mixed NFPs from the US - August 4, 2023
- NZD/USD: Break of 0.60 to bring on a wave of bearish sentiment – ANZ - August 4, 2023
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi struggles to justify Thursday’s Doji below 0.6100 ahead of US NFP - August 4, 2023