A subdued USD demand prompted some short-covering move around NZD/USD on Wednesday. Expectations for a less dovish Fed might act as a tailwind for the buck and cap gains for the pair. Investors now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD recovers from two-month lows, upside seems limited ahead of FOMC - June 16, 2021
- NZ Q1 GDP preview and what it means for NZD/USD - June 16, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Recovery moves attack weekly hurdle above 0.7100 - June 16, 2021