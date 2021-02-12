NZD/USD recovers from weekly lows in 0.7170s back to mid-point of weekly range above 0.7200

NZD/USD has recovered sharply from pre-US trading session lows in the 0.7170s after finding support at Monday’s low. The rally from lows came primarily as a result of road USD weakness. NZD/USD has …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)

Author: