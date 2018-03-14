NZD/USD recovers losses amid the risk-averse mood in stocks

The GDP-led drop in the NZD/USD was short-lived. The NZD/USD pair found takers below the ascending 5-day moving average of 0.7311 and recovered to 0.7325 – a level seen ahead of the NZ GDP release. The recovery from the session lows is somewhat surprising …
