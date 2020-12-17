NZD/USD refreshes 32-month high on NZ Finance Minister’s comments

The bid tone around the NZD strengthened early Thursday, pushing NZD/USD to a fresh 32-month high after New Zealand’s Finance Minister squashed fears of verbal intervention by authorities to stem the …
