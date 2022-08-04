NZD/USD has printed an intraday high at 0.6300 as DXY has turned sideways ahead of US NFP. Investors have ignored the weak NZ labor market data. Escalating US-China tensions could impact the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD refreshes day’s high around 0.6300 as DXY remains subdued, US NFP in focus - August 4, 2022
- NZD/USD Rises On US Dollar Pullback As APAC Traders Eye Australian Trade Data - August 3, 2022
- AUD/NZD bears are moving in with eyes on 1.1050 - August 3, 2022