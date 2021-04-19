NZD/USD attracted some dip-buying on Monday amid some renewed USD selling bias. Reduced Fed rate hike bets, sliding US bond yields continued undermining the greenback. Worries about surging COVID-19 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD refreshes session tops, beyond mid-0.7100s amid renewed USD selling - April 19, 2021
- NZD/USD bears the burden of US dollar bounce above 0.7100 - April 19, 2021
- Chart of the week – NZD/USD potential short-term trend reversal to the upside - April 17, 2021