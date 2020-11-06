NZD/USD refreshes seven-week top towards 0.6800 on RBNZ Inflation Expectations

NZD/USD probes September 18 high following upbeat data from New Zealand. RBNZ Inflation Expectations grew past-1.43% to 1.59% QoQ for Q4 2020. Trading sentiment remains positive with US election …
