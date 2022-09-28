The NZD/USD pair has slipped below the most traded auction area, which is placed in a range of 0.5624-0.5722 in the Asian session. The asset has refreshed its two-year low at 0.5619 and is expected to …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD refreshes two-year low at around 0.5620, Fed Powell’s speech eyed - September 27, 2022
- Pop singer to face trial over tax fraud - September 27, 2022
- Pop singer Shakira to face trial over tax fraud in Spain - September 27, 2022