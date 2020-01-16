NZD/USD stays below the short-term key SMA for the seventh consecutive day. Trade optimism favored the quote earlier, upbeat US data helps played their role afterward. China’s Q4 GDP, December month …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD remains below 21-day SMA ahead of China’s data dump - January 16, 2020
- Mounties, maple syrup, and… Meghan and Harry? Royal move could boost Canada brand - January 16, 2020
- Risk-on continues, with new highs for US equities. Stronger US data supports USD, rates. NZD increases after (generally) positive domestic data - January 16, 2020