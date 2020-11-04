NZD/USD remains depressed near mid-0.6600s, results of US election awaited

EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1650, as the US dollar retreats amid risk-recovery. Trump leads in the South while Biden remains favorite in the North. Biden wins Arizona, Florida goes to Trump.
