NZD/USD remains on the defensive near 0.5925, up 0.25 on the day. New Zealand Trade balance recorded a deficit of $15,810B in July YoY compared with a deficit of $-16.11B. China would arrange …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD remains in a defensive mood above the 0.5900 mark following New Zealand Trade data - August 20, 2023
- New Zealand Trade Balance came in mixed for July, NZD/USD stays pressured towards 0.5900 - August 20, 2023
- NZD/HKD Technical Analysis - August 20, 2023