NZD/USD rallied above 0.6500 after it broke the 0.6430 resistance area. A crucial bullish trend line is forming with support near 0.6470 on the 4-hours chart. China’s Consumer Price Index increased …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- GBP/NZD: Can Support Zone Spark a Short-covering Rally? - December 25, 2019
- NZD/USD Remains In Uptrend Above 0.6500 - December 25, 2019
- NZD/USD continues to creep higher in seventh day of gains - December 24, 2019