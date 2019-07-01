The overall strength of the USD and China’s sluggish PMIs weigh on the Kiwi pair. Second-tier New Zealand data can entertain traders ahead of RBA. In addition to the US Dollar’s (USD) renewed buying, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD remains on the back foot ahead of New Zealand second-tier data
The overall strength of the USD and China’s sluggish PMIs weigh on the Kiwi pair. Second-tier New Zealand data can entertain traders ahead of RBA. In addition to the US Dollar’s (USD) renewed buying, …