Investors also seem reluctant to place aggressive bets ahead of the crucial US CPI report. The NZD/USD pair edges lower on Thursday and remains on the defensive through the mid-European session, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD remains on the defensive around mid-0.6300s ahead of US consumer inflation - January 12, 2023
- New Zealand Dollar Bought for Euros in TS Lombard’s Top China Trade Tip - January 12, 2023
- NZD/USD: Risks now shifted to the upside – UOB - January 12, 2023