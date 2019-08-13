NZD/USD recently benefited from trade-positive news. The tension surrounding Hong Kong and ahead of China’s key statistics cap the Kiwi’s upside. With the US President Donald Trump breaking positive …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- EUR/NZD (Euro to New Zealand Dollar) Forecast, Page 1 - August 13, 2019
- NZD/USD remains on the road to recovery ahead of China data - August 13, 2019
- Exchange Rate News: GBP/NZD Flat Following UK Employment Figures - August 13, 2019