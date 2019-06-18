NZD/USD remains on the road to recovery ahead of New Zealand current account data

Renewed optimism surrounding the US-China trade talks helped the NZD/USD pair to succeed it its second attempt of recovery as it trades near 0.6530 at the start of Wednesday’s Asian session. The Kiwi …
