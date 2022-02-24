NZD/USD remains pressured around 0.6700 on mixed NZ data, RBNZ’s Orr and Russia-Ukraine crisis

NZD/USD fails to pare the biggest daily loss in five months, fades bounce off one-week low. NZ Retail Sales rallied in Q4 but trade deficit widened, RBNZ’s Orr showed concerns over inflation. Markets …
