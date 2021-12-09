Risk catalysts may offer intermediate direction during the likely dull day ahead of US CPI. NZD/USD struggles for clear direction around 0.6800 during early Friday morning in Asia, after stepping back …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD remains pressured around 0.6800, US inflation eyed - December 9, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls eye the 1.06 area - December 9, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD capped by the 50.0% fibonacci, good to sell on rallies - December 9, 2021