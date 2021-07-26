NZD/USD kickstarts the fresh trading week on a higher note in the Asian session. The pair seems to struggle to push above the 0.7000 mark for the past four trading sessions. At the time of writing, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD remains unaffected by trade balance data as struggles below 0.7000
NZD/USD kickstarts the fresh trading week on a higher note in the Asian session. The pair seems to struggle to push above the 0.7000 mark for the past four trading sessions. At the time of writing, …