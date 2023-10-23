NZD/USD loses ground around 0.5821 amid the escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Fed Chair Jerome Powell and other officials expressed a desire to hold rates unless inflation rises.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD remains under pressure above 0.5800, US data eyed - October 22, 2023
- NZD/USD extends the losses due to the risk-off sentiment amid Israel-Gaza conflict - October 22, 2023
- NZD/USD Mar 2025 - October 22, 2023