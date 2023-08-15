The NZD/USD pair remains on the defensive below the 0.5950 mark during the early Asian session on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar attracts some buyers following the US Retail Sales data. The pair …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD remains under pressure below the 0.5950 area ahead of the RBNZ rate decision - August 15, 2023
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD maintains bullish bias with focus on 1.8400 level - August 15, 2023
- Deluge of economic data and risk appetite falls - August 15, 2023