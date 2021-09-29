NZD/USD extends previous day’s losses, pressured around one-month low of late. New Zealand reports highest daily covid infections in nearly a month, PM Ardern will decide for Auckland on Monday.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD renews monthly bottom below 0.6950 on fresh coronavirus woes in New Zealand - September 28, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD bullish outlook with scope to target 1.6900 - September 28, 2021
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Bulls need validation from 1.0440 - September 28, 2021