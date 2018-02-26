The Kiwi strengthened against the US Dollar on New Zealand’s retail sales data on Thursday. The NZD/USD currency pair initially rose 0.17%, or 12 base points, to 0.7343, but soon after that it came down to the 0.7320 area. Statistics New Zealand stated …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Retail Sales Q/Q - February 26, 2018
- NZD/USD Technical Analysis: Double Top May Be Set Below 0.75 - February 26, 2018
- FxWirePro: NZD/USD finds strong trendline support at 0.7275. break below to see further weakness - February 26, 2018