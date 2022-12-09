The NZD/USD pair edges higher for the fourth successive day on Friday and climbs back closer to the top end of its weekly trading range. The pair sticks to its modest gains through the early European …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD retakes 0.6400 amid weaker USD, eyes multi-month top touched earlier this week - December 9, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Approaches 0.6480 hurdle on overall positive China inflation report - December 8, 2022
- NZD/USD grinds near 0.6400 on mixed NZ data, focus locked on China/US statistics - December 8, 2022