NZD/USD looks for fresh catalysts to extend the latest rise. The Federal Reserve matched market expectations of 0.25% rate cut, flashed mixed signals, USD declined after the event. US-China trade …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD: Support comes in at the 50-HMA ahead of key data events - October 30, 2019
- NZD/USD retraces post-Fed gains, eyes on NZ/China data for now - October 30, 2019
- Little movement in NZD overnight - October 30, 2019