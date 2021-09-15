NZD/USD trades lower on Wednesday, stays directed towards weekly lows. Lower US Treasury yields undermine the demand for the US dollar. Risk aversion amid falling equities and downbeat Chinese …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD retreats below 0.7100 post-China data, firmer USD - September 15, 2021
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Mildly offered below 200-DMA, multi-day-old resistance line - September 14, 2021
- AUD/NZD holds above a critical area ahead of key data this week - September 14, 2021