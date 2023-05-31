NZD/USD lost over 80 pips as the US Dollar benefits from a sour market mood. Uncertainty over the passing of the debt-ceiling bill and the US labor market outlook contribute to a negative market …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD retreats to lows since November amid negative market sentiment - May 31, 2023
- New Zealand-UK Free Trade Agreement comes into force on May 31 - May 31, 2023
- FxWirePro- EURUSD Daily Outlook - May 31, 2023