NZD/USD fades the bounce from two-week lows, as USD bulls return. Post-Fed risk-on mood, recovery in the US yields drive the USD uptick. Focus shifts to the US NFP release for a decisive move in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD retreats towards 0.7150 amid US dollar rebound - November 4, 2021
- FxWirePro: EUR/NZD fibo rejection triggers sizeable pullback,good to sell on rally - November 3, 2021
- NZD/USD holds back in neutral territory territories post-Fed spike - November 3, 2021