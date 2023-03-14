(MENAFN- Daily Forex) The NZD as of this morning remains within the boundaries of a higher short-term price range. The currency pair is near the 0.62150 ratio as of this writing, but like all of Forex …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD: Reversal Higher But Speculative Outlook Is Fragile - March 14, 2023
- FxWirePro:GBP/NZD runs out of steam but maintains bullish outlook - March 14, 2023
- NZD/USD climbs back above 0.6200 on sentiment improvement after US CPI - March 14, 2023