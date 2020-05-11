NZD/USD rises 0.30% despite weak New Zealand data, eyes trendline hurdle

NZD/USD climbs as US stock futures extend Friday’s risk-on rally. New Zealand’s consumer spending tanked in April, official data showed early Monday. The pair appears on track to test the 2020 bearish …
