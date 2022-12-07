Weaker US unit labor costs seemed to be the catalyst for slide in both bond yields and the USD,” Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- AUD/NZD Price Analysis: Wednesday’s Doji candlestick shifts focus from 33-month-old support - December 7, 2022
- NZD/USD Rises as Lower Bond Yields Sap Greenback Strength - December 7, 2022
- NZD/USD Price Analysis: Eyes support near consolidation breakout around 0.6350 - December 7, 2022