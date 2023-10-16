The New Zealand dollar has started the week with strong gains. In the European session, NZD/USD is trading at 0.5919, up 0.55%. It was a miserable week for the News Zealand dollar, which fell 1.74%, …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rises on strong services PMI - October 16, 2023
- Solactive Collaborates with BT Funds Management (BTNZ) on a Range of… - October 16, 2023
- NZD/USD recovers the recent losses near 0.5920, focus on RBNZ inflation, US Retail Sales - October 16, 2023