NZD/USD is flashing green and approaching key resistance at 0.6303. New Zealand’s government posted biggest fiscal surplus in over a decade. New Zealand has fiscal room to increase spending to counter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rises to 0.63 as New Zealand posts biggest fiscal surplus since 2008 - October 7, 2019
- NZD/USD bears waiting to pounce while price below 21-DMA - October 7, 2019
- Focus turns to key US-China trade talks. A quiet start to the week with the NZD, AUD, CNY on the soft side ahead of that - October 7, 2019