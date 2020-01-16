NZD/USD’s recovery from one-month lows is gathering traction. NZ’s 10-year bond yield is flashing green and could rise further on trade optimism. Kiwi has been closely following NZ’s bond yield since …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD rises to 10-day MA, tracks New Zealand 10-year yield - January 15, 2020
- NZD/USD holds onto recovery gains above 0.6600, trade news in focus - January 15, 2020
- NZD/USD Rate May Fall, S&P 500 Uptrend Pauses Ahead of Trade Deal - January 14, 2020