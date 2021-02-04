The probability of NZD/USD to break below 0.7250 remains on the rise, according to FX Strategists at UOB Group. Key Quotes. 24-hour view: “We expected NZD to strengthen yesterda …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
- NZD/USD: Rising bets for a breakdown of 0.7250 – UOB - February 4, 2021
- NZD/USD better bid into the final stretch of the week, risk-on - February 3, 2021
- NZD/USD slides back beneath 0.7200, with bulk of post labour market data gains now gone - February 3, 2021