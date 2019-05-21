Quarterly retail sales grew beyond market consensus while core reading remained soft. The US-China trade negotiations and FOMC minutes will be in the spotlight for now. NZD/USD rose to 0.6510 after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
NZD/USD rose beyond 0.6500 as New Zealand retail sales beat forecast
Quarterly retail sales grew beyond market consensus while core reading remained soft. The US-China trade negotiations and FOMC minutes will be in the spotlight for now. NZD/USD rose to 0.6510 after …