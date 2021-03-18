NZD/USD sees sharp 100+ pip reversal as bad data, rising US yields, risk off all hurt kiwi

Bad NZ GDP data, rising US government bond yields, a risk-off market tone and lower crude prices all weighed. NZD/USD sold off sharply on Thursday, reversing back from Asia Pacific highs above 0.7250 …
