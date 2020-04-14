NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6100 amid mostly bright trade sentiment

NZD/USD remains firm around the monthly high. The kiwi pair pays a little heed to mixed data at home amid broad US dollar weakness. US President Donald Trump said that some states can reopen almost …
