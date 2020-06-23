NZD/USD keeps the pullback from two-week high while taking rounds to 0.6490/95. Market’s risk-on mood seems to have paused amid recent trade-negative news. Upbeat global PMIs, no damage to the phase …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD seesaws near 0.6500 amid retracement ahead of RBNZ - June 23, 2020
- RBNZ Preview: Dovish tone to boost NZD/USD to 0.6545 – TDS - June 23, 2020
- NZD/USD climbs beyond 0.6500 mark, near 2-week tops amid notable USD supply - June 23, 2020