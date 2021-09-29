NZD/USD seesaws near five-week low under 0.6900 ahead of China PMI

NZD/USD bears take a breather following the heaviest daily plunge in six weeks. Risk-off mood weighs on the Antipodeans, NZ covid news adds to the pair’s weakness. RBNZ is in focus but Fed tapering, …
