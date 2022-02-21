NZD/USD steps back after refreshing monthly high, pressured of late. Russia’s identification of Donetsk and Luhansk as separate states, ordering troops for peacemaking recently weighed on sentiment.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Author:
Latest posts by NZD Editor (see all)
- NZD/USD sellers attack 0.6700 as Russian headlines widen risk-off mood - February 21, 2022
- NZD/USD: positively placed ahead of the RBNZ - February 21, 2022
- NZD/USD falls back to 0.6700 level as Ukraine crisis escalates, but kiwi remains underpinned pre-RBNZ - February 21, 2022